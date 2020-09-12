Zverev beats Carreno Busta to reach US Open final

Alexander Zverev overcame a slow start to secure a thrilling 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 U.S. Open semi-final win over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday to reach his first Grand Slam final.

The fifth-seeded Zverev raised his game just in time to deny the Spanish 20th seed the upset and, in doing so, secured his first career victory from two sets down on his second match point after a rogue backhand by Carreno Busta.

The 23-year-old German looked headed for certain defeat after committing 36 errors through the first two sets but switched his game and looked a different player for the remainder of the encounter.

After Zverev levelled the match at two sets apiece Carreno Busta took a medical timeout to have his back tended to and the German, with a sudden swagger in his step, got the break he needed in the first game before cruising home.

Zverev, who is bidding to become the first German Grand Slam champion since Boris Becker won the 1996 Australian Open, will face either 2019 U.S. Open finalist Daniil Medvedev or second seed Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s final.

