Zuma’s corruption trial moved to December

The corruption trial of South Africa’s ex-president Jacob Zuma, initially set to begin in May, has been postponed to December, the prosecutor said Tuesday.

Zuma, 78, is accused of taking four million rands ($236,000) in bribes to facilitate a $3.4 billion arms deal with French arms company Thales in 1999 when he was deputy president.

The former leader and Thales were scheduled to appear in court on May 6 to answer the allegations.

But the case was pushed back to June because of the coronavirus pandemic and then to September 8 over document delays.

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday announced that the case had again been postponed to December 8 to resolve “pre-trial management issues”.

The prosecution said it was seeking “further clarity on the resumption of international travel”, as this affects witnesses and Thales representatives from abroad.

South Africa’s borders have been shut since the country went into lockdown on March 27 to tackle the coronavirus.

The former leader faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to the 1990s purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

