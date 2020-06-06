Zoro Denies Rape Accusation, Says He’ll Take Legal Actions Against Accuser

Zoro has spoken up after a woman accused him of raping her in in 2015, at his friend’s house in Lagos.

According to Crystal (who shared her story via Instagram handle @@mystic_sweetness), the incident happened on April 20th, 2015, when the rapper was still squatting with a friend in Lagos. Read her story here.

But the rapper has taken to his Instagram deny the accusation and also to note that he will be taking legal actions against the woman.

He wrote:

Rape is such a nasty act, that I will never ever take partake in it or be involved with anybody that rapes, I even find it difficult to say the word. I feel really terrible that someone has accused me of the act. I do not know exactly why she is doing what she is doing. I forgive and I pray God forgives her too, but because this will also hurt people that look up to me, my family brands I work with and fans, I have decided to take legal actions to address this. I am willing as well to provide legal support to Yachit too so she has proper representation and to make sure there’s no thought of suppression or intimidation. My team also tried to contact her to understand exactly what her problems are but she labeled it suppression and trying to shut her up which is also false, this one weak me meyne but God Dey.

To make it clear, I did not rape Yachit. I’m putting this out ahead of my legal team’s statement.

Stay careful out there guys ✌🏾

