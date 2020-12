Tameka ‘Tiny Harris’ daughter and T.I’s step daughter, Zonnique Pullins has welcomed her baby with her boyfriend.

New grandma, Tiny Harris shared the news via her Instagram page, confirming that her daughter welcomed a baby girl named Gabby.

“Congratulations to my 1st, my lovebug @zonniquejailee.

“My Gabby is so fat and cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y’all Today was a very blessed day straight from God! And yes I just loved this video so I had to!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook