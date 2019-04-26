Zonal Police PRO Dolapo Badmus Lays a Curse on Cyber Fraudsters

Dolapo Badmus has some terse words for those who partake in or support cyber fraud.

Recall that Simi initiated the interesting conversation about how cyber crimes perpetrated by Nigerians are hurting the innocent both at home and abroad.

While many people agreed with her position, folks like Naira Marley defended cyber fraud, their reason being that it is their way of getting back at the west for their involvement in the transatlantic slave.

And two days ago, the likes of Davido and Zlatan Ibile joined forces with Naria Marley, insisting that “nobody is holy,” and that those who are speaking against cyber fraud, like Tunde Ednut, have benefitted from it.

Well, Dolapo Badmus, who shies away from the conversation about police brutality, has something to say about the new conversation.

She wrote on her Instagram:

Anyone that supports Yahoo (Internet fraud) business needs to take his or her brain for check up and cleansing! How on earth will a sane person support daylight criminality. We can never degenerate as a nation! If we continue like this then one day we will wake up to see some people supporting robbery and terrorism! How I wish we can have a law that makes anyone openly canvassing for them as guilty as the fraudsters. These fraudsters have demonized Nigeria and Nigerians! Our young entrepreneurs have lost business deals due to the activities of these Yahoo boys, our younger ones can’t even get Visas to visit countries offering them business opportunities. Yet we are here with some people defending and justifying this illegality!? We can’t afford to destroy this nation by our actions or inactions, that’s not what our forefathers envisioned. I know some Yahoo Yahoo members and their family will catch fire 🔥 with this post😂but where is kanmi in the death of mama Adele?!🤷‍♀️ as if I care?! May All Yahoo boys disturbing the progress of our hardworking youths be caught and rot in jail😝 and May all supporting them fall victim of their activities!

