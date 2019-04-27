Zonal Police PRO Dolapo Badmus Declares ‘Total War’ Against Internet Fraudsters

Dolapo Badmus has declared war against internet fraudsters, and it is thanks to the celebrities who have been justifying the criminal actions on their various social media pages.

Recall that Simi initiated the interesting conversation about how cyber crimes perpetrated by Nigerians are hurting the innocent both at home and abroad. While many people agreed with her position, folks like Naira Marley defended cyber fraud, their reason being that it is their way of getting back at the west for their involvement in the transatlantic slave.

And two days ago, the likes of Davido and Zlatan Ibile joined forces with Naria Marley, insisting that “nobody is holy,” and that those who are speaking against cyber fraud, like Tunde Ednut, have benefitted from it.

Well, Dolapo Badmus, who shies away from the conversation about police brutality, has declared war on cyber fraudster, just days after she laid a curse on them.

She wrote on her Instagram:

“Total war against internet fraud and fraudsters!!! If you are bold enough as Yahoo messenger😂 (Yahoo Yahoo) report yourself to the nearest police station! A job you can’t boldly come out to defend, continue to hide behind keypads but be rest assured anyday, anytime the law catches up with you…you will be served beans in prison! Illegality will not overrun our dear nation! 🇳🇬 All Yahoo messengers, their family and solicitors should take note..#protectiveservice#irejectyahoobusiness#istandagainstyahooyahoo“