Zoe Kravitz to Star as Catwoman in Upcoming ‘The Batman’ Film

THR is reporting that Zoe Kravitz has just been cast as the ‘Catwoman’ in Matt Reeves and Warner Bros.’ upcoming The Batman.

According to the outlet, the decision was made after a “rigorous testing process that saw Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska, Eiza Gonzalez and Kravitz read with Robert Pattinson, who is set to play the Dark Knight. The testing process occurred over the first week of the month, and the four were then narrowed to two late last week.”

The report continued:

Catwoman is one of Batman’s classic foes who also happens to be one of his longest-lasting loves. A cat burglar whose weapon of choice is a whip, the antihero is the alter ego of Selina Kyle. She was a fixture on the 1960s Batman television show, on which she was played by Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether and Eartha Kitt. Michelle Pfeiffer portrayed the character in her most popular big-screen incarnation, 1992’s Batman Returns, while Halle Berry toplined a 2004 solo outing, which bombed at the box office. Anne Hathaway also played the character in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Kravitz is already well-known at Warners, as she has appeared as Leta Lestrange in the studio’s Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts spinoffs. She also voiced the role of Catwoman in 2017’s The Batman Lego Movie. The Batman is set to open June 25, 2021 and we can’t wait!