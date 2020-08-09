Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu for Lack of Representation in Their Original Shows

Zoë Kravitz has spoken up about the lack of representation in Hulu original shows and has taken to her social media to speak about it.

Recall that the actress’s show, High Fidelity was recently cancelled by the giant streamer, and writing on her Instagram, she thanked her co-stars with their BTS shots from the show, saying, “I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck”

When actress Tessa Thompson said she was going to miss them all, Kravitz responded, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

And she has a point. The only other original scripted series on Hulu headlined by a black woman is Little Fires Everywhere, starring Kerry Washington.

