Zodwa Wabantu Tells Why She Underwent Vaginal Tightening Treatment

ukamaka

Zodwa Wabantu has got everyone talking again.

The controversial South African reality TV star recently took to her Instagram to share details of her recent vaginal rejuvenation/vaginal tightening treatment, the latest procedure in her attempt to stay young and fresh.

Dr. Mahendra Premchand performed the procedure, and he turned out to be the same doctor who accompanied her to the recent Vodacom Durban July, where she showed off her rejuvenated boobs.

“You know, doc, as women, after giving birth we often feel that something down there is no longer the same or tight. I’m not talking for all women, but we’ve seen questions from women who are like, ‘my vagina is no longer tight after birth or I was born like that’,” she said in the video.

Zodwa has bee unapologetic about regaining her pre-childbirth body, and this thrills or repulses her fans. Whatever be the case, check out the screenshot from the treatment procedure below:

