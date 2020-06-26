Zodwa Wabantu has never been one to shy away from flaunting her body. Now, the South African socialite is set to auction her most viral image at a starting price of R150,000 (N3.3 million).

The image will be auctioned next week on the GeeGo App, and Zodwa believes many of her fans can’t wait to scoop it up. “The price is to highlight the value of art. If you know you know,” she said per Timeslive, adding, “Everyone thinks they can take photos, or ‘it’s just photos’, and they don’t see much value in it.”

She continued, “Photography is no joke. It takes time and skill to capture moments and tell a story using them. People need to pay some respect to photographers and artists because they tell the stories words can’t say.”

However, she noted that the money will go towards the artist Mzwakhe Mtetwa and raising awareness of the power of photography.

“I often work with people who never shine behind the scenes. Zodwa Wabantu as a whole was made by the public. My name was crafted Eyadini and my popularity came about because of photographs and videos that were shared online,” she said. “From all of this, I gained a career, but the person who constantly took the images and built my brand is not known. As entertainers, we have to ensure we transmit the success to those who work behind the scenes in building our brands.”

See the image below, done by Mzwakhe Mtetwa:

