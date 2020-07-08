Zlatan stars in Milan stunning comeback win against Juventus

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a penalty to spark a remarkable AC Milan comeback victory against title-chasing Juventus at the San Siro.

The contest sparked into life on the stroke of half-time after Adrien Rabiot’s spectacular finish from the edge of the box, after running with the ball from his own half.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first player to reach 25 Serie A goals in a season for the club since 1961 on Saturday, met Juan Cuadrado’s pass to score for a fifth successive game and leave Juve in control.

However, Ibrahimovic’s spot-kick, which was awarded after Leonardo Bonucci was penalised for handball, changed the dynamic of the match.

Milan were soon level after Ivorian midfielder Frank Kessie wriggled through the Juventus defence unchallenged, while Rafael Leao beat Wojciech Szczesny at his near post from a tight angle.

A fired-up Milan continued to attack Sarri’s shell-shocked side and were rewarded as Ante Rebic swept home to seal three points which send a resurgent Milan up to fifth.

Juve, however, remain seven points clear of second-placed Lazio who lost 2-1 to relegation-threatened Lecce earlier on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

