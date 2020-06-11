Zlatan Ibile Throws Epic Shade at Funke Akindele, Months After Her Arrest

It seems like Zlatan Ibile has a bit of beef with Nollywood sweetheart, Funke Akindele.

The ‘Zanku’ crooner threw an epic shade at the actress in an new Instagram post.

In his post, Zlatan Ibile made it known that Funke Akindele had requested he stay away from Naira Marley because of his brand only to be arrested for hosting him at a party in her place while the lockdown was in full effect.

He wrote;

“@funkejenifaakindele said I should stay away from Nairmarley because of my brand. She f*cked with Nairamarley dey arrested her”.

We are unsure as to what prompted this new development but we have our fingers crossed.

