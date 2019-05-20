Zlatan Ibile Hits out at ‘Frenemies’ in New Single [Watch]

Upcoming Nigerian artiste, Omoniyi Temidayo, better known as Zlatan Ibile, has dropped a new single barely one week after he was released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The new single titled “4nights in Ekohtiebo” is centered about his ordeal with the EFCC as well as his buddy, Naira Marley’s.

The indigenous rapper cut an optimistic tone, saying Naira Marley will be released soon and frenemies would be put to shame.

Zlatan also called out some fake friends who allegedly turned their back on him while he was detained.

The song composed in Yoruba is translated thus: “Pretend you were dead, see who will shed tears over your death. Pretend to be broke and see who’ll ignore you.

“We eat and drink together. Just four days and you can’t hide your hatred for me. You guys didn’t expect me to return. Nobody is holy and don’t be quick to judge.”

While Zlatan has temporarily regained his freedom, Marley was on Monday charged to court on 11 counts bordering on fraud. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.