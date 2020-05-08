Yesterday, Zlatan Ibile tweeted congratulations at Tacha Akide after the Big Brother Naija superstar revealed her latest endorsement deal, and this came as a surprise to many people.

Recall that right before Tacha got kicked out of the last reality TV show (after that vicious fight with Mercy Eke, who later emerged the winner), Zlatan dropped a social media song body-shaming Tacha. The song was inspired by the accusations made on the show that the businesswoman had ‘body odour.’

Zlatan caught a lot of flak for that smear, with Tacha’s fans –the Titans– ganging together to haunt him later, after he was nominated alongside the likes of Rema for the prestigious Headies Awards. He lost the award to Rema.

It has been a tumultuous relationship between the rapper the the Titans ever since, with each party often lashing out at each other on social media.

Seems like everything has changed now, thanks to the congratulatory message Zlatan tweeted at Tacha yesterday, which the businesswoman replied warmly to using the rapper’s famous slang.

Check out their tweets below:

