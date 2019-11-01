Zlatan Ibile drops debut album, ‘Zanku’

Rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile, has finally released his debut album, ‘Zanku’ in the wee hours of Friday.

The 17-track album consists of some of the rapper’s popular hits including ‘Zanku’, ‘Gbeku’ on which he enlisted the help of Afro-fusion superstar, Burna Boy.

Days before the release of the highly-anticipated album, the music sensation unveiled a tracklist of some of the joints on the work.

He had earlier revealed that the ZANKU means ‘Zlatan Abeg No Kill Us‘ and also happens to be his hit 2018 single which is added in the debut album as a bonus track.

Some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music milieu are featured on the album including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Patoranking and Barry Jhay.

Production credits go to Rexxie, Speroach, Kiddominat and others.

You can listen to the album here and hit us in the comments with your thoughts.