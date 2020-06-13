Zlatan Ibile Disses Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel & Joeboy in New Instagram Rant

Zlatan Ibile is not pleased with his colleagues and he has taken to his Instagram to say his mind.

What led to this episode is unclear, but the rapper has a problem with the way his supposed pal, Burna Boy, reacted to the news of the arrival of his son.

“I told Burna Boy that my girl had a child. Instead of ‘congrats’ he told [me] if I knew what I was doing!” he wrote, before he moved on quickly to diss Joeboy: “Joeboy fit sabi sing. E fit get numbers pass me! Does he know about the music business or he is just famous?”

The angry rapper also fired some shots at Kizz Daniel’s angle. “[I] helped Oberz because I used to say it to his face that your friend Kizz Daniel that taught you how to make music ignored you!”

He continued raking Daniel over the coals, saying, “Kizz Daniel can’t even blow his brother’s clothing line. How he wan blow Ik Kuddy? Na user.”

Whew!

See the rant below:

