Zlatan Ibile Declares Love for #BBNaija’s Tacha After Nasty Feud With Her Fans

Zlatan Ibile has finally offered the olive branch to the fans of Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide after their nasty row on social media.

Recall that their feud began last month after Tacha got disqualified from the #BBNaija reality TV show. While her fans, called the Titans, mourned her exit, Zlatan Ibile released a song in which he body-shamed the reality TV star. And so, when he got nominated for the Next Rated category of the Headies Awards, the Titans campaigned against him and voted for Mavin star Rema, who eventually won the category.

Zlatan did not address that loss, did not show how much that hurt, until yesterday when he won two awards at the AFRIMMA show in Dallas, and he took to his Twitter to flaunt his plaques, mocking the Titans and prompting yet another row.

Eventually, he succumbed after a heated exchange with the fierce army, and now has declared his love not only for Tacha but also for the Titans.

See his posts below:

