A disturbing video has surfaced showing the moment rapper Zlatan Ibile got mobbed by a chaotic crowd after his performance at an event in New Jersey.

While the details surrounding the mob attack is still sketchy, Instablog9ja claimed: “Aye cultists attack #ZlatanIbile after his show, last night, at DonRecky Hall, Newark, New Jersey, U.S.”

The rapper had yet to address this as at press time.

See the video below: