Zlatan derby double sends Milan top, Juve held

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice in his first match back from coronavirus on Saturday as AC Milan beat city rivals Inter Milan 2-1 to take top spot in Serie A.

Milan have now won their opening four Serie A matches for the first time since the 1995-1996 season when they won the title under Fabio Capello.

The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic missed a penalty after 13 minutes but turned in the rebound, with a perfect Rafael Leao cross setting up the Swede for the second three minutes later.

“I was hungry and I showed it. No I wasn’t afraid of Covid-19. I did tests every three days, but I couldn’t miss the derby,” Zlatan said after the match.

Romelu Lukaku pulled a goal back for Inter after half an hour for his fourth goal in as many matches but Antonio Conte’s side were struggling with six players out to Covid-19.

Milan are top of the table with maximum 12 points, three ahead of Atalanta who fell to third-placed Napoli 4-1.

Hirving Lozano struck twice as the Azzurri powered back days after they were deducted a point for their Juventus no-show.

The Mexican winger tapped in a Giovanni Di Lorenzo cross after 20 minutes, curling in the second minutes later after a mix-up in the Atalanta defence.

Matteo Politano blasted in a third after half an hour with Nigerian international Victor Osimhen scoring his first Napoli goal just before the break.

Osimhen held up a t-shirt after his debut goal on which was written “End Police Brutality in Nigeria” as protests against law enforcement violence continue in his home country.

Substitute Sam Lammers pulled a goal back with 20 minutes to go, but Atalanta drop into second place with Napoli a point behind them in third.

Juventus, without Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, played a 1-1 draw with Crotone days after being awarded a 3-0 win after Napoli’s no-show in Turin.

Andrea Pirlo’s side had new signing Federico Chiesa sent off on his debut and remain fourth on the embryonic log.

