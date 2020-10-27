Zlatan bags brace as Roma hold Milan in 6-goal thriller

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice but was unable to prevent Milan dropping points for the first time this season as they drew 3-3 with Roma in a thrilling Serie A game at the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic, 39, fired Milan ahead before fellow veteran striker Edin Dzeko headed in an equaliser soon after.

Alexis Saelemaekers restored Milan’s lead but Roma equalised again through a Jordan Veretout penalty.

Ibrahimovic made it 3-2 as he converted from the spot but Roma fought back again as Marash Kumbulla equalised late on.

The point extends Milan’s lead over Napoli at the top of Serie A to two points.

Swedish striker Ibrahimovic, who recovered from coronavirus earlier this month, has scored six goals in five games so far this season.

