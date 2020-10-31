Ziyech stars as Chelsea cruise past Burnley

Hakim Ziyech opened his Premier League account as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over winless Burnley at Turf Moor.

On his first league start for the Blues, Ziyech wrong-footed Burnley keeper Nick Pope, expertly dispatching Tammy Abraham’s lay-off in the 26th minute.

Defender Kurt Zouma doubled the advantage just after the hour mark with a towering header from a Mason Mount corner.

And summer signing Ziyech then turned provider seven minutes later, sliding through Timo Werner who side-footed an effort beyond the onrushing Pope.

Chelsea rise to fourth while Burnley remain rooted at the bottom of the table.

Earlier, Manchester City returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at winless Sheffield United courtesy of Kyle Walker’s first-half strike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

