Ziyech, Cilwell out of Chelsea Premier League opener

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said new signings Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell will miss the Blues’ first Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday due to injuries.

Lampard also revealed that fellow new signing Thiago Silva is unlikely to play as the Blues get their season underway.

Ziyech and left-back Chilwell are not expected to be fit enough to feature, while Brazil defender Silva is not yet training with the rest of the first team.

“Hakim Ziyech took an injury to a knee against Brighton so won’t be fit. Hopefully it’s a matter of weeks, a couple of weeks but we have to see,” Lampard said at Thursday’s press conference.

“Ben Chilwell is working towards fitness and improved this week. He’s going in the right direction but won’t be ready for Brighton.

“Thiago is in London but not training with us until the weekend, so I doubt he’s in contention for the game.”

Lampard has been boosted, though, by the return to fitness of Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta, who both sustained hamstring injuries in last season’s FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

He added: “I am certainly very happy to have them both back. They have trained since yesterday and are in contention for Monday.

“The way they are training and the attitudes they have looks like they are over their injuries. We’ll have to manage it.”

Chelsea remain in talks with Rennes over a deal to sign £18m-rated Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Lampard is keen to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga – who is yet to convince following his £72m arrival two years ago – but refused to disclose whether or not the club are close to reaching an agreement for Mendy.

“It’s a situation I don’t want to draw on. He is a Rennes player,” Lampard said.

Chelsea will be looking to clinch their first title in four years after a summer splurge that also brought the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Malang Sarr to West London.

