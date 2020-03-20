Zinox proffers learning-solutions for schools to ease shutdown

Zinox Technologies Limited, Sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost technology company, has unveiled a digital learning solution designed to aid schools and other educational institutions maintain the interaction between teachers and their pupils without physical contact or the need to assemble in a classroom.

Through this digital tool, Zinox will bring together all stakeholders in the learning ecosystem on a virtual platform, thereby bridging the social distance enforced by the coronavirus threat.

This will be a welcome development to teachers, pupils and educational institutions as it will enable them carry on their curriculum in spite of the ban on schools announced by the government.

Part of the cutting-edge utilities offered by the solution is the opportunity it affords teachers and other instructors to connect with and hold virtual classes with their students. Courses and lesson notes can also be uploaded on the platform for easy recall while assignments can also be handed out to the pupils/students and submitted by them, all on the platform.

“As a forward-thinking and foremost technology company, Zinox is determined not to allow the coronavirus pandemic stall the learning of our young ones, who are indispensable elements in the future of Nigeria. Consequently, we have launched this virtual learning solution to bridge the gap,” Head of Research & Development, Zinox, Onochie Eche-Chukwuma, said.

“Through this platform, key participants in the learning cycle – teachers, pupils, administrators and even parents – have a virtual platform to connect seamlessly without having to suffer the inconveniences of the ban placed on schools which will come into effect on Monday. Teachers can hold virtual classes at pre-agreed times with their pupils between the hours of 9am – 2pm. Thereafter, pupils can rely on the platform for additional learning resources at their own leisure in the hours between 3pm – 8pm. What’s more, the platform allows for two-way communication and assignments can equally be handed out and submitted by teachers and pupils/students respectively.

“It is a revolutionary tool which resonates with our status as a brand focused on future visions of a greater Nigeria. Already, we have seen huge interest from schools and other educational institutions who have started signing up for the solution,” he revealed.