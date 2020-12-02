Zidane says he ‘won’t resign’ as Real Madrid face European exit

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he is “not going to resign” after defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk left his side’s hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 in the balance.

The 13-time European champions are third in Group B, with all four sides still able to qualify in next week’s final round of matches.

But Los Blancos have their destiny in their hands as they qualify if they beat leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

“I am not going to resign, not at all,” said Zidane following the 2-0 loss.

“We are always going to have difficult moments, and we are on a bad run, but we need to keep going,” added the Frenchman, whose side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

“I have the strength needed to turn the situation around and I am going to give everything to do that. So are the players.

“We played well and we deserved more. We just need to lift our heads up and think about the next game.”

It was Real’s second defeat by Shakhtar in this season’s competition, the Ukrainian side winning the reverse fixture 3-2 in Madrid.

