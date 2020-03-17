Zenith Bank denies move to acquire Union Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc has categorically denied reports making the round that it plans to acquire Union Bank Plc.

There was shockwaves across the banking sector last week after reports by Nairametrics that there was ongoing talks between Zenith Bank Plc and Union Bank of Nigeria Plc over merger and acquisition deal.

“Zenith Bank Plc has reportedly been given the green light to merge or acquire Union Bank Nigeria Plc,” the report quoted industry sources.

But in a reaction posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Tuesday, March 17th, 2020, Michael Osilama Out, Zenith Bank secretary, dismissed the report.

“We hereby state categorically that Zenith Bank Plc has not made any binding offer to acquire any financial institution.”

The wave of mergers and acquisitions sweeping the Nigerian banking milieu came after the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, talked about a fresh hinted recapitalization plan in the banking industry.

According to him, the new capital will help lenders to meet customers’ credit needs and contribute to economic growth in the country.