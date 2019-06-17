Zendaya Warns Fans Ahead of ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya has taken to her social media to prepared her fan’s mind ahead of the premiere of her new HBO show, “Euphoria.”

The actress wrote that the show “is for mature audiences. It’s a raw and honest portrait of addiction, anxiety, and the difficulties of navigating life today. There are scenes that are graphic, hard to watch, and can be triggering.”

She continued, “Please only watch if you feel you can handle it. Do what’s best for you. I will still love you and feel your support.”

This comes after a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, during which Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said, “There are going to be parents who are going to be totally fucking freaked out.”

HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys added, “It’s not sensational to be sensational.”

Executive produced by Drake and Future the Prince, and based on an Israeli teen drama of the same name, Euphoria is centered around a group of teenagers who navigate through high school as they deal with substance abuse, anxiety, sexuality, relationships, and social media. The ensemble cast is lead by Zendaya, who portrays a teenage drug addict named Rue.