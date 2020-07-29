Zendaya Receives First Emmy Award Nomination: “I’m Honestly Speechless”

Zendaya is thankful.

Yesterday, the 23-year-old singer, actress was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the HBO’s series “Euphoria,” in which she plays a teen drug addict. She joins 32 other powerful black people who were recognised for their exceptional performance on TV.

beyond proud of @zendaya for her OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS in a drama series nomination at this year's #emmys !!!! 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/sajiBA3jyN — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 28, 2020

Reacting to the news, Zanday wrote on her Twitter: “I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there.”

See her tweet:

I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there— pic.twitter.com/sRfjmOIVJl — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

