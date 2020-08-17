Zendaya Recalls Fear for Her Father’s Life While Shooting Spider Man Movie

Zendaya has recalled the agonising fear she had for her father’s life while shooting her first Spider Man Movie in 2016.

In an interview with InStyle, the actress and singer revealed that it was around the time of the police shootings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling.

Speaking to Black Lives Matter co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, the Euphoria star detailed how emotional she got over her father — who was with her while filming — doing everyday activities like running errands.

“I was extremely emotional, and I remember thinking about my dad, who was out picking up food at the time,” Zendaya recounted. “And I started worrying and calling him like, ‘Are you OK?’ I didn’t want him to go out and do anything.”

“My dad is a 65-year-old Black man,” she said. “He’s been on this planet a long time, so he knows what he knows. But I still had that fear, and that scared me.”

Zendaya who rejects the label ‘activist’ in her advocacy against systemic racism, describes activism as a lifestyle that requires a level of daily devotion, she said she opts for other labels for her advocacy as a Hollywood actress who cares “about human beings.”

“I don’t pretend to be anything other than that,” Zendaya told InStyle.

“If I don’t know something, then I ask people who are actually on the front lines doing the work. I’m up in the bleachers, not on the field. So I always think, ‘How can I cheer you on and be a part of something greater than myself?'”

The 23-year-old former Disney actress revealed that she works with a team of black creatives, one of the ways she uses her platform to elevate Black people and issues.

Her style team is led by her stylist, Law Roach and Zendaya’s cover look for THR featured clothing, jewelry, shoes, hair and makeup by Black artists.

“I’ve always had a Black stylist and Black hair and makeup artists. But we were able to work with two talented young Black photographers on this shoot too”, she said of her magazine shoot for THR.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

