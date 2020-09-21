Zendaya Becomes Youngest Ever To Win Emmy For Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Congratulations to Zendaya!

The actress broke records last night after taking home her first Emmy Award win for HBO’s Euphoria, which makes her the youngest to win in this category.

Zendaya was nominated alongside the likes of Jodie Comer, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, and Sandra Oh.

Zendaya won this category for her performance as Rue, a troubled teen who struggles with drug addiction.

Reacting this breaking news, she said, “This is a really weird time to be celebrating but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our tv show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in young people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

