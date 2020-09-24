Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Have Welcomed Their Daughter

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

The couple shared the news via Instagram as the former ‘One Direction’ bandmate posted a white and black shot of his newborn’s fingers wrapped around his own.

Zayn Malik captioned the sweet image,

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I’m feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her money, and thankful for the life we will have together”.

News broke that Victoria Secret model, Hadid, and her musician lover, Malik were expecting a child together back in April.

Congratulations to them!

