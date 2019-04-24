Zari Hassan Addresses Diamond Platnumz’s Claims That She Cheated With Peter Okoye

Zari Hassan has spoken up after her former partner, Diamond Platnumz, accused her of cheating during their time together.

The singer made this accusation during an interview with Wasafi FM on Tuesday night, where he claimed that Zari cheated on him with Nigerian singer Peter Okoye. He further claimed that she also cheated with her gym trainer.

And Zari has shut it all down, noting that this same notorious philanderer once disowned his own child with Hamisa Mobetto. She essentially called him a pathological liar.

“Let’s get a few things straight. I was about to sleep and people keep sending me voice notes about Nasibu and how he went on his radio tarnishing me. I’m just here thinking if you guys are going to believe a word coming from a man like him, the same guy who denied his own blood, then you are also stupid just like him,” she said, adding, “Stay where you are, we are doing okay without you.”

She continued, “From my side, you don’t exist. You have no contacts with the kids because you decided to, your ego doesn’t let you. We don’t get emotional and financial support from you, so I don’t understand where you get the audacity to go on national radio in your own country and start accusing me of having all these affairs that I never did.”

And she said a lot more. See her post below.

The two parted ways on Valentine’s Day 2018.