Zamfara: Yari Summons Emergency Meeting over Supreme Court Ruling

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has summoned leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to an emergency meeting.

According to a source at government house, Gusau, the meeting is about the Supreme Court ruling on the 2019 general elections in the state.

”His Excellency has summoned all the APC leaders in his faction to a meeting at 2pm. The meeting is about the next line of action after the supreme court ruling,” the source said without going into details.

In a stunning decision Friday, the Supreme Court had declared that the APC in Zamfara had no candidates in the 2019 elections, and therefore could not claim to have won.

The five-member panel of justices led by Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria, unanimously held that the party with the second highest votes in the election should be declared the winner as long as it fulfilled the constitutional requirement.

The development made the APC lose all the 37 seats it won in the election.

The APC had swept all the three senatorial seats, seven house of reps’, 24 in the state house of assembly in addition to the governorship and deputy governorship seats.

Bello Matawalle, a former house of reps member, will take the place of Shehu Idris, Yari’s favourite who was declared winner of the governorship election in Zamfara.

Tijjani Yahaya-Kaura, senator representing Zamfara north, has also lost his seat to Sahabi Ya’u, his PDP rival, while Yari loses his Zamfara west seat to Lawani Hassan.