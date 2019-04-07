Zamfara Killings: ‘I’m the Unhappiest Leader in the World’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the activities of bandits and kidnappers across the country has made him one of the unhappiest leaders in the world.

Over the past couple of years, several states, particularly Zamfara and Kaduna, have come under repeated attacks by armed bandits and other hoodlums.

On Saturday, some protesters marched to the presidential villa in Abuja over the persistent killings in Zamfara.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, his spokesman, Buhari said his mind is constantly preoccupied with the insecurity challenges in the country.

“How can I be happy and indifferent to the senseless killings of my fellow citizens by bandits?” Buhari asked.

“I am human and I understand the pains of the victims and their families who have been traumatized and impoverished by constant ransom demands by bandits.

“The politicisation of tragedy reveals the darkest sides of our primitive politics. Almost every week, I summon my security chiefs to get an update on the strategies being devised to defeat these mass murderers.

“There is no issue that dominates my mind every 24 hours like security because, as an elected president, protecting the citizens of my country is one of the primary functions of my administration.

“I constantly listen to our security personnel in order to understand their problems and needs, and I have never hesitated to attend to those needs in terms of motivating and equipping them to respond effectively to our security challenges.

“It is, therefore, ridiculous to suggest that I am indifferent to these killings.

“I have ordered rapid and robust deployment of troops to all the areas currently under attack from bandits and we are determined to tackle this challenge ferociously until these remorseless killers are crushed and utterly defeated.”

The president reassured Nigerians that ending banditry remains a key priority of his administration.