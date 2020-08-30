Zamfara introduces death sentence for reckless driving

Gov Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has promised to reintroduce death penalties for reckless drivers in the state following the tragic accident which killed 16 people on Wednesday evening.

The governor made it known when he led his cabinet members and the management of BUA Group to a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, on Saturday, after a truck lost control and rammed into four vehicles conveying supporters of Matawalle along Gusau/Funtua Road on August 26, 2020.

Bello announced a donation of N2m to families of each of the victims, who had a wife and N1.5m to families of those unmarried among them.

He further declared that he will put the next of kins of each of the victims on a monthly allowance of N50,000 each.

The governor promised to introduce speed limit gauge on highways as well as weight measurement on trucks and drug tests on drivers in order to guard against rough and reckless driving.

He also urged the management of BUA company to caution their on the acceptable speed limit.

Matawalle added that the death sentence had become necessary so that drivers and their families will no longer think they will have it easy if they kill anyone.

