Zamfara governor says foreigners buy gold, others with weapons

Gov Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has lamented that some foreigners exchange arms for gold and other precious stones in his state.

Matawalle said this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he had with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday evening, Punch writes.

He said, “It is very important to us as a government, particularly on the issue of insecurity, to know the cause of insecurity.

“Zamfara State is blessed with many mineral resources and some people outside the country come in to buy gold and other precious stones and sometimes, instead of paying people, they pay with arms.

“I did some investigations. So, the state government will be buying some of these minerals so that we can block that chain.

“The state government is engaging the miners. We will be buying some of this gold from them with the limited resources we have.”

He said the people of the state would see a lot of changes especially in the mining sector in the coming days.

