Zamfara First Lady proposes castration for rapists

The wife of Zamfara state Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bello Mohammed has urged the state House of Assembly to enact a law that would allow for castration of any male caught raping in the state.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Gusau, Hajiya Aisha said:

“If the law is enacted, it will help to reduce the rampant cases of rapes in the state”.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Halima Mohammed, the first lady said the law was imperative, considering the fact that, it was very difficult for women to voice out that they have been raped.

She, however, encouraged all those who have been raped to come out and report to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

The first lady sought advice and support from the Emir and also called on the people of the state to press hard to the House of Assembly to enact the law.

Responding, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello commended the first lady for her wonderful initiative, assuring her of his support.

The Emir also commended her for the women empowerment programs she introduced in the state aimed at empowering women.