Zamfara emir dies from COVID-19

Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Mohammed Asha, is dead.

Sources the monarch died after complications from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Making the announcement Sunday, Zamfara Publicity Secretary for the Control and Prevention of COVID-19, Alhaji Mustafa Jafaru Kaura, said the deceased had been in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau for three days.

Though his blood sample had been sent to Abuja for examination, Mustafa said he died while the result was still being awaited.

He said the remains of the late Emir were still in the hospital waiting for burial by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

