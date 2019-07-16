Zamfara Budget Director Abducted, Deputy Killed

The Zamfara State government has confirmed the abduction of Hamza Salihu, its director of budget.

Confirming the development, Yusuf Idris, director-general of press affairs to Bello Matawalle, governor of the state, said Kabiru Ismail, the deputy director of budget, was killed during the incident while two others were kidnapped alongside Salihu.

The incident was said to have occurred near Kachia in Kaduna state while they were on their way to Akwanga in Nasarawa state on an official trip.

The governor expressed sadness over the incident, describing it as “terrible and disturbing”.

“Zamfara State Governor, Dr Bello Matawalle, has described as terrible and disturbing, Sunday afternoon abduction of the state’s Director of Budget, Alhaji Hamza Salihu, who was abducted along with two other persons near Kachia in Kaduna State while on their way to Akwanga in Nasarawa State on an official trip,” the statement said.

“It is very unfortunate that while efforts are being strengthened to stop armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes peacefully without any bloodshed, some bad elements who have chosen to remain unrepentant will still use security uniforms to stop and kidnap unsuspecting law-abiding citizens.”

He added that yet-to-be-identified lady was shot in the leg and abandoned at the kidnap scene in a pool of blood by the abductors.