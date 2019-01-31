Zambian Superstar Rapper, K.R.Y.T.I.C Releases Second Album

K.R.Y.T.I.C is a conscious rapper from Ndola, Zambia. Having done all his schooling up to high school level in Ndola he migrated to Lusaka to study Law after his father died in 2006. After a tumultuous year he dropped out of law school to lessen the burden on his mother. In 2007 he was featured in South Africa’s Hype Magazine as one of the breakout rappers to look out for and he decided to give the music industry a shot. A demo of one of the songs he had recorded in Ndola made it to multiple radio stations and fared well at a time when very little English hip Hop was being recognised in Zambia. He then met K. Star and for a while lived with him as they both chased their Hip Hop dream. In 2010 he was signed to Unique Records and it seemed like his big break was at hand. Sadly, the studio closed due to creative differences. It’s founders went their separate ways, one of them creating So Good Entertainment.

K.R.Y.T.I.C signed with So Good Entertainment and begun working on new music. After the studio noticed a synergy between K. Star and K.R.Y.T.I.C the label decided to make a duo and called them 2wo 1ne. The group was built to cater to the local demographic that both artists seemed to be failing to hit while solo. After multiple releases that didn’t take them too far they finally struck gold in 2012 when they released Vitumbuwa. Vitumbuwa catapulted 2wo 1ne to country-wide stardom and garnered them a Zambian Music Award nomination and Born And Bred Award nomination in the Best Collaboration category for both. They did not win, sadly.

Creatively, K.R.Y.T.I.C felt stifled making predominantly vernacular music and decided to return to his Hip Hop roots. After an incident at the Born And Bred Awards when power went during their performance he decided to call it quits entirely. He begun working on his debut solo album titled Best Before Forever. In 2015 the album was finally released under DJ Academy Zambia, a talent management firm. Though hailed as one of the most lyrical artists in the country, Best Before Forever was released to a lukewarm response. Frustrated and at wits end K.R.Y.T.I.C decided to quit music.

He then went into radio and spent the next three years as an on air presenter on Rock FM. His absence from the music industry was noticed after a while and at the beginning on 2017 a campaign begun on social media to send him for a BET Cypher. The support this campaign attracted gave K.R.Y.T.I.C the nerve he needed to come out of retirement. He then began work on his sophomore album Artistic.

During most of 2017 K.R.Y.T.I.C’s name and return to Hip Hop carried far and wide and after two iconic performances he was enlisted to perform at Woodlands Stadium for Vodafone’s All Out For Our Own hip hop concert. In the summer of 2018 K.R.Y.T.I.C left radio. He decided to go independent and finally released his album on 31st December, 2018.

As of its release, Artistic became the fastest selling album that www.mvesesani.com has ever hosted. He broke this record in 24hrs. His first single off the album is titled Semeki and is currently enjoying airplay on many radio stations across Southern Africa. He is set to release music videos and three more yet to be named projects within 2019.

See the full album here.