Zakzaky’s son dispels rumours of father’s death

Mohammed Ibraheem Zakzaky, son of Ibraheem Zakzaky, the embattled leader of Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has dispelled rumours of the death of his father in prison.

Mohammed, while responding to the rumour in a statement Saturday evening said:

“This morning, I began to receive calls from concerned people, about a rumour currently circulating that my father is either critically ill or worse. Because of this I contacted the prison authorities and they allowed us to go and see them. In fact I just left less than an hour ago.

“While my father does indeed suffer from a number of potentially life threatening health challenges due to his injuries and his imprisonment, none of that is new. The rumors are simply just rumours.

“It must be made very clear that this rumour seems to be an intentional attempt to cause unrest or to exploit the current situation in the country in an attempt to disturb the peace and sow chaos. Which has never been and will never be my father’s way or that of his supporters.”

