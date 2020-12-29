Zainab Balogun Shares Update on Dealing with Covid-19

Zainab Balogun is bringing her fans up to date on her overall health status as she continues to treat Covid-19.

The TV host and actress who revealed that she contracted the deadly virus just a few days before Christmas is doing much better.

Zainab Balogun disclosed that most of her symptoms are gone and she feels stronger and better even as she continues with her medication and taking a lot of ginger.

She took to her Instastories to provide the update and advised that folks should always check in with their doctors.

