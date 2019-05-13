Zainab Aliyu, Ibrahim Abubakar Return to Nigeria after False Detention in Saudi

The two Nigerians falsely detained in Saudi Arabia and scheduled to be executed over alleged drug trafficking have returned to Nigeria after their release a few weeks ago.

The Federal Government intervened to secure the release of Zainab Aliyu and Ibrahim Abubakar who were arrested in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking. They were accused of transporting Tramadol into the ultra-conservative Muslim nation.

Aliyu, a Nigerian student, was detained after hard drugs were found in a bag labelled in her name at a Saudi airport.

The Nigerian government, through the drug-enforcement the agency, NDLEA, established that Ms Aliyu was a victim of a drug cartel at the Aminu Kano airport in Kano.

The duo reportedly arrived the Aminu Kano Airport in Kano on Monday morning to the delight of their loved ones.