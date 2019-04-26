Zahran Hashim Declared Wanted over Sri Lanka Blasts

Authorities in Sri Lanka have declared fiery cleric Zahran Hashim wanted in connection to the recent blasts that killed over 320 people in the Asian nation.

A video released by the Islamic State group after it claimed responsibility for bombs that killed 359 people, appears to prominently feature Hashim. The round-faced cleric is the only one of the eight figures whose face is uncovered.

Dressed in a black tunic and headscarf, and carrying a rifle, Hashim is seen in the IS video leading seven people in a pledge of allegiance to the group’s chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Sri Lanka’s government has accused Hashim indirectly, saying the Islamist group he was believed to lead — the National Thowheeth Jama’ath — carried out the attacks.

“The biggest concern is Zahran,” said an official close to the investigation.

“Anyone who can help us trace him will be doing everyone huge favour,” the official added. “We have not been able to account for him yet.”

Hilmy Ahamed, vice-president of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka, said he’s warned authorities about the cleric but they refused to take him seriously.

He added that Hashim, who has also gone by the names Mohamed Zahran and Moulavi Hashim, was around 40 years old and from the east coast region of Batticaloa.