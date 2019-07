Zahra Buhari has taken to her Instagram Story to speak about abusers who are being called out for various forms of sexual misconduct.

Recall that many women have been encouraged to tell their stories after celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of rape. Ever since, Nigerians on social media have been holding conversations on sexual misconduct by entitled men, which is why Zahra has now spoken up, recommending a life sentence for rapists.

She wrote: