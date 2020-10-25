Zahra Buhari Indimi Says Her Father is not Nigeria’s Problem

Daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that her father is not the problem of Nigeria.

The member of the first family said this in reaction to the discovery of Covid-19 palliatives in different states of the country.

Taking to her Instagram story, Zahra Buhari Indimi reposted a post that expressed shock at the amount of Covid-19 palliatives that were locked up and not distributed.

She went on to note that this makes it obvious that her father, the president, distributed enough palliatives nationwide during the height of the Corona virus pandemic, hence, it is clear that he isn’t Nigeria’s problem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

