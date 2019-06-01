Zahra Buhari Hopes Her Father’s New Term Will Be Better ‘This Time’

Zahra Buhari has taken to her Instagram to wish her father and Nigerians well.

The daughter of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, took to her Instagram to acknowledge the worrying state of things, how Nigeria’s state of affairs worsened during her father’s first term as a democratic president, and how she wishes that things will get better for the people this time.

She said:

For the 3rd time Allah has given you the opportunity.. May Allah give you the Ability to lead justly. Ameen #inauguration #nigeria #muhammadubuhari #presidentmuhammadubuhari #leadership

I truly truly pray and hope that this time things would be better, the expectations of Nigerians are reasonably met, office holders respect the Nigerian people by serving them wholeheartedly and the Nigerian people being “the change”. God help us Ameen.