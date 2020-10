News have it that daughter of the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra Buhari Indimi and her billionaire heir husband, Ahmed Indimi are expecting their second child together.

LIB reports that the pair who were married in very lavish ceremonies in December 2016 and are already parents to a son whom they welcomed in 2018, are expanding their brood.

Zahra Buhari is allegedly in the second trimester of her pregnancy and doing great.

Congratulations to the family.

