Zackary Momoh to Play ‘Obinze’ in ‘Americanah’ Series, Starring Lupita Nyong’o

So, Lupita Nyong’o has found the actor who will play Obinze in the upcoming HBO Series based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah.

Per THR, the actor is Harriet and Doctor Sleep breakout star Zackary Momoh, who is Nigerian-British. The 10-episode series tells the story of Nigeria-born Ifemelu (Nyong’o) and her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery.

The report continues:

Momoh will play Obinze, a classmate of Ifemelu’s who falls in love with her when they’re both teenagers. Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the West. Ifemelu heads for America, where she finds academic success, but is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black. Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London.

We can’t wait!