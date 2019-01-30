Zack Snyder Returns With Netflix Zombie Action Movie, ‘Army of the Dead’

Zack Snyder is making a big comeback in the movie industry.

According to THR, the movie producer who directed 2017’s Justice League has signed on to champion Army of the Dead, a zombie horror thriller, for Netflix. He reportedly will direct and produce with his partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, via their newly rebranded production company, Stone Quarry.

Snyder also is the creator of the story, while the script is written by Joby Harold. And it is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Netflix took over the project from Warner Bros., and reportedly has budgeted $90 million for the movie, whose shooting will begin this summer.

We can’t wait.