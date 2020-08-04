Yvonne Nelson Slams Ghollywood, Says it’s Full of Hate and Jealousy

Yvonne Nelson has put the Ghanaian movie industry on blast for failure to support her work.

The actress who currently has two of her movies; ‘Fix Us’ and ‘Sin City’ showing on streaming giant, Netflix, said that Ghollywood is full of hate and Jealousy in a new post.

Taking to Twitter, the mother of one noted that none of her fellow practitioners promoted her work on their various platforms and wondered why that is the case.

She went on to say that many colleagues see your work and choose to ignore while noting that a win for one is a win for the country as a whole.

Yvonne Nelson went on to urge everyone to learn how to love one another and see the blessings that come with it.





